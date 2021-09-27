Monday, Sept. 27, 1971
HINSDALE — A contingent of greyhound enthusiasts outnumbered opponents of dog racing Saturday in a special town meeting attended by less than one-tenth of Hinsdale’s registered voters. With a vote of 76-49 in favor of dog racing, Hinsdale became the second town in the state to open its doors to greyhounds.
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Rep. Shirley Chisholm, D-N.Y., saying the nation is in a state of “massive social and political transformation,” has announced she will enter four presidential primaries next year. Chisholm is the first African-American woman in Congress.
Friday, Sept. 27, 1996
Jaffrey-Rindge was the only school district in the Monadnock Region to get federal Goals 2000 money. The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District on Thursday was awarded a $99,949 grant. The money will be used to hire education and technology consultants, train teachers and develop new ways to test student achievement.
Female athletes are treated as second-class citizens at Keene High School, a group of parents and other residents charged. The school district is breaking federal law, particularly because locker rooms for girls are smaller than those for boys, according to a petition signed by 120 residents.