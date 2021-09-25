Saturday, Sept. 25, 1971
To make elementary school children more aware of the working world, the Conval School District, under the federally funded World of Work (WOW) program, is sending large mobile tool cabinets into each of its nine elementary schools.
HANOVER — Human life will be unbearable within 100 years unless the world’s birth rate is curbed, a panel of engineers and social scientists said Friday at Dartmouth College. Dr. Isaac Asimov, science fiction writer and biochemist, said racial hatred, natural resources and population must be controlled or the world faces global catastrophe.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1996
An 18-year-old Jaffrey man has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shaking his infant son to death. The 3-month-old died Sept. 3, about six days after police say his father violently shook him.
Another company is moving to the Black Brook corporate park in West Keene. Innerpac, an Illinois-based packaging manufacturer, plans to start with 35 workers in a 20,000 square-foot plant.