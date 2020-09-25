Friday, Sept. 25, 1970
The Blue Angels arrived yesterday for the Keene Regional Air Show, and a certain amount of drama surrounded their landing at Dillant-Hopkins Airport. Lt. Stephen Shoemaker, the lead solo pilot, lost his plane’s drag chute while trying to land and was forced to lift off immediately for the longer runway of Massachusetts’ Westover Air Force Base.
Despite fears to the contrary, Oh Henry candy bars for sale in Keene and the rest of New Hampshire are safe to eat, according to the state department of health. In recent magazine articles and nationwide television news broadcasts the candy bars have been labeled unsafe, contaminated by a bacteria which causes dysentery.
Monday, Sept. 25, 1995
Some local senior citizens have a message for the Republican representatives promoting their new Medicare plan: Get real. “They’re emasculating it. I think it’s a crime,” said Chet C. Cashing, 84, of Keene. House Republicans say their plan would curtail costs by $270 billion over the next seven years.
Nicholas A. Demidoff, 90, of Lower Templeton Road, Fitzwilliam, died Saturday at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He was born Nikolai Aleksandrovich 3rd Prince Lopukhin-Demidov in Tsarskoye Selo, Russia, Oct. 26, 1904. In 1917, his family fled to Finland to escape the Russian Revolution. He had lived in Fitzwilliam since 1940.