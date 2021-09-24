Friday, Sept. 24, 1971
People’s Hot Line is in deep financial trouble. And unless it can raise $12,000 by the end of next month, the Keene-based crisis telephone line will either fold completely or cut back severely on the emergency services it offers.
CONCORD — In general, foliage is running a little later than usual because of warm, wet weather. However, an excellent foliage season is expected. Peak is expected during the week of Oct. 4.
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1996
All seven members of the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board agreed Monday night to submit to random drug testing. The decision came after a Rindge parent challenged the board to take the same test her daughter will have to take as a high school athlete.
HINSDALE — Residents don’t like raw sewage being spread next to a mobile home park — but there isn’t much they can do about it. Thicket Hill Village owner David Pope of Kearsarge has a permit to spread 45,000 gallons of septage per acre per year on the 6 acres he owns next to the trailer park.