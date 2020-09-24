Thursday, Sept. 24, 1970
Police communications in Cheshire County are not what they should be, and the lack of effort to improve them is inexcusable. That is the finding of a $4,500 report delivered to the Cheshire County Crime Control Committee. It was compiled by law enforcement planners from St. Anselm’s College under a grant from the Governor’s Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
An issue of apparently minor immediate importance to Keene but of considerable long-range significance to the state of New Hampshire will be aired in a Littleton courtroom early next week. A three-judge panel will hear a Justice Department suit seeking to throw out the state’s literacy test, a voting registration provision which requires potential voters to read a section of the state constitution.
“A total of 13 shoe manufacturing plants in New England have been closed down in the January-September 1970 period, and the majority have gone out of business,” it was announced by Maxwell Field, executive vice president of New England Footwear Association. In New Hampshire, there were four factory closings with 1,000 workers out of jobs.
Sunday, Sept. 24, 1995
No newspaper published.