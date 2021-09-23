Thursday, Sept. 23, 1971
Now Eastern Airlines wants to serve Keene. Eastern is willing to put $35 million into northern New England air service during the next five years, according to company representatives who met with Keene officials Wednesday.
HARRISVILLE — In a spinning room worn by more than a century of textile production, John J. Colony Jr., co-owner of Cheshire Mills, said today he has sold the granite mill building to a manufacturer of water filters. The announcement comes almost exactly one year after the mill closed down.
Monday, Sept. 23, 1996
Mother Nature half-smiled on Sunday’s official opening of the new Ashuelot River Park entrance in Keene. The day was cloudy, but no rain fell until after the last speech, allowing the crowd of about 350 to stay dry while they watched as the arch over the park entrance was unveiled by Keene Mayor Patricia T. Russell.
John F. Kennedy Jr., 35, who as a child endeared himself to the nation as he stood to salute the casket of his assassinated father, married longtime girlfriend Carolyn Bessette in a private ceremony Saturday on Cumberland Island, Ga.