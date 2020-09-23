Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1970
Yesterday was the last day of summer, but it produced lasting memories of the most savage summer thunderstorm to hit the Keene area in many years. It left fallen trees, mangled utility lines and a fireman’s nightmare in its wake. The rain was accompanied by a shrieking wind, clocked at 92 miles per hour at Dillant-Hopkins airport.
Keene Health Officer Alfred Merrifield has announced 1,933 Keene residents received screening X-rays during the five-day “community clinic” held last week in front of city hall. Earlier in the month 3,500 persons received X-rays when a specially equipped truck stopped by industries in the city.
Saturday, Sept. 23, 1995
WASHINGTON — Dozens of bartenders, grocers, suspected drug dealers and others were rounded up Friday on charges of trading cocaine and money for food stamps — part of a nationwide crackdown on food-stamp trafficking.
So, you’ve got at least $5,000 to invest, and none of the stocks your broker is recommending strikes your fancy. Is the Keene city government a good bet? That’s the question some will ask next week, as the city government tries to sell $3.59 million in bonds to finance several major projects, including $2.5 million to clean up hazardous waste in a former city dump behind the public works garage.