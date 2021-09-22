Wednesday, Sept. 22, 1971
LEBANON — A National Guardsman was killed Tuesday during the rescue of two survivors of an airplane crash on Smart’s Mountain when he fell from a ladder being lowered from a helicopter hovering above the wreckage. The crash of the twin-engine Apache killed Mrs. Jeanne Bennett, 47, an expert pilot and former assistant publisher and treasurer of the Claremont Daily Eagle.
MARLBOROUGH — The property tax rate in this town is increasing $6.20 per $1,000 of assessed valuation this year, and $5.30 of that increase is for schools.
HARRISVILLE — One and a half years ago the citizens here voted to establish a historic district in their town. The National Parks Service has agreed to include Harrisville in the National Register of Historic places, which makes the town eligible for federal funds to help protect and restore its buildings and character.
Sunday, Sept. 22, 1996
No newspaper published.