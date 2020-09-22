Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1970
The opening event of this weekend’s Keene Regional Air Show will be the formal dedication of Dillant-Hopkins Airport’s new terminal building. The $256,000 terminal facility went into operation last month, replacing a 25-year-old wooden structure whose only offering to waiting passengers were four chairs and a cigarette machine.
JAFFREY — The newly organized Monadnock Chapter of Zero Population Growth (ZPG) will be held tonight at the Jaffrey Civic Center. The 8 p.m. meeting is open to anyone interested in limiting the population who wants to help plan the activities of the local chapter.
Friday, Sept. 22, 1995
Keene’s city government continues to inch toward cutting trees and moving houses near Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey.
Frederick A. Farrar has resigned after two years as executive director of Keene’s Colonial Theatre. The theater’s first executive director, Farrar is just plain tired. “There’s a level of fatigue that’s hard to deal with,” he said. Farrar is a Keene native and a Harvard graduate with a master’s degree in architecture from Yale.