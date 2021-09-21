Tuesday, Sept. 21, 1971
LEBANON — Search parties have found alive two of the three persons aboard a private airplane which crashed in dense fog in Lyme Monday night. The survivors were not identified by investigating authorities. Aboard the aircraft were Mrs. Jeanne Bennett, a former newspaper executive from Claremont, Hans Klunder, a planning consultant who had worked for Keene until last year, and Robert Stewart, a flight instructor.
BOSTON — As of Oct. 31, Northeast Airlines will resume flying between Keene and New York City. It will supplant Mohawk Airlines, which took over from Northeast in early 1970 under an elaborate route-shuffling plan.
Saturday, Sept. 21, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — A Peterborough man is one of the first people in the state to be punished under a law that puts teeth in the fight against so-called “deadbeat dads.” The state sent notices to 4,200 people in April, telling them to make child-support payments or risk losing their driver’s licenses.
In the future, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School Board must confine its closed-door discussions to one specific topic, under an order issued Friday by Cheshire County Superior Court. The board, in voting to meet in private, had been listing every single topic that the state right-to-know law allows to be discussed in secret.