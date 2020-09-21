Monday, Sept. 21, 1970
SWANZEY — According to VFW Auxiliary President Marion Chamberlain, Swanzey residents may help to gain better treatment for more than 1,400 American prisoners of war being held in Southeast Asia by signing a petition being circulated by the VFW.
FITZWILLIAM — Meadowood Drill Yard in Fitzwilliam was relatively quiet early Saturday morning except for the shuffle of raincoats and boots and the click of typewriters, as firemen from throughout New England arrived to register for Firefighters’ Training School. By the start of classes at 9 a.m., close to 1,150 had been processed by Women’s Auxiliary members, who also provided food for the two-day session.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 1995
The Colonial Theatre in Keene will host a special screening of “Jumanji” on Dec. 14, one day before the film opens nationwide. Part of the film, which stars Robin Williams, was shot in Keene and Swanzey.
An organization of witches will hold a meeting in Nashua next month to protest actions by officials from Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge and editors of the Union Leader newspaper of Manchester. The Witches Anti-Discrimination Lobby’s New England chapter is angry with officials of the open-air cathedral because they refused to allow a pagan-style wedding there this summer. The witches are mad at the Union Leader because editors there supported cathedral officials in an editorial.