Monday, Sept. 20, 1971
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — The state Highway Board has been urged by Brattleboro town officials to speed up road construction and improvement projects in southeastern Vermont. They cited traffic figures to show it takes motorists up to 45 minutes to drive from one end of the business district to the other during rush hours.
DURHAM — A new tuition plan at the University of New Hampshire has made college study possible this fall for more than 70 military service veterans who, for lack of funds, could otherwise not have enrolled.
Friday, Sept. 20, 1996
Keene City Council refused Thursday to establish a new zoning category that could have opened up 221 building lots for new houses. The council rejected a move to allow houses in low-density zones on 1-acre lots without city water. Now, houses with their own water supplies are allowed only on lots of at least 5 acres.
The man whose boat crashed through a wooden gazebo on Spofford Lake in August will be tried on six charges in Keene District Court Dec. 10. Court documents say the Donzi powerboat hit a concrete and stone foundation on the lake’s shore, traveled 95 feet through the air, passed completely through the gazebo in front of Spofford Hall and landed on a stone wall.