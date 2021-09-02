Thursday, Sept. 2, 1971
Final preparations are being made for the arrival this month of Keene State College’s largest freshman class in history. John J. Cunningham, director of admissions, said this week he expects the entering Class of 1975 to number about 660 young men and women.
The Keene Learning Community will begin the school year Sept. 13 in a new building with several new courses. The new building is the GAR Hall at 27 Mechanic St., which the “free school” is renting for an unspecified length of time. The new courses include yoga, basic reading and writing, macrame, and an attempt to combine physics and sculpture.
BOSTON — New England officials are waiting for the other shoe to drop in connection with the California Supreme Court’s ban on local property taxes to finance education.
Monday, Sept. 2, 1996
No newspaper published on Labor Day.