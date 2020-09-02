Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1970
CHARLESTOWN — “No child can take pride in a school and grounds that look like this. Something has to be done to stop the vandalism at this school,” said Mrs. Robert M. Greenough. With the backing of a number of North Walpole residents, Mrs. Greenough presented a petition signed by 128 people to the Fall Mountain Regional School Board. Pictures of broken windows, plexiglass windows with obscene words scratched in them, broken doors and broken playground equipment were included in her presentation.
CONCORD — A cache of 1,452 pounds of hashish estimated to be worth $5 million and captured in Crete last weekend apparently was headed for New Hampshire. The smuggling scheme came to light when Customs agents received an anonymous tip that two tons of hashish was to be flown into a New England area airport from the Mideastern nation of Lebanon. U.S. Attorney David A. Brock said the group planned to fly the illegal hashish into Laconia Airport.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 1995
The newcomers who hope to join the Keene City Council in 1996 say they want a group of people who work together better, who look more to the future and who are more vigilant about keeping property taxes down.
Fretting over mounting bills and dressed in a blue work shirt embroidered with his name, James M. Feusteo doesn’t hesitate to say that he’s grateful to pump gas for a living. Feusteo works 40 hours a week at the Sunoco station on Winchester Street in Keene and earns a steady income. The problem is that the $6 an hour he earns doesn’t buy much anymore, he said, which is why he and his wife were standing outside The Community Kitchen pantry in Keene on Wednesday afternoon.