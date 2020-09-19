Saturday, Sept. 19, 1970
Two controversial city issues came up for brief discussion at Thursday’s City Council meeting, and unless something is done about them soon they will very likely resurface for much longer and more heated deliberations: how to conduct preliminary industrial development planning and how to amend current subdivision regulations to ensure approval and maintenance of city streets in housing developments.
Carlton Fisk of Charlestown is one of 28 on a Boston Red Sox squad named to participate in the Florida Instructional League in Sarasota this fall. Fisk, a highly regarded receiver, got off to a good start with Pawtucket in the Eastern League. The Charlestown native is one of four New Englanders going to the Instructional League.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 1995
MARLOW — A top official at PC Connection Inc. of Marlow is leaving. Kenneth R. Ratcliffe, president and chief operating officer, resigned effective Monday. Ratcliffe’s departure came with the company wrestling with a couple of major issues — raising investment capital and reorganizing the company to deal with competitive pressures far tougher than they were in the 1980s.
CONCORD — Wild turkeys are becoming a hazard along some N.H. Highways and airport runways where grassy stretches produce grasshoppers and other insects that make good eating. Mild winter weather and favorable spring nesting conditions have fostered a dramatic increase in the wild turkey population, which has grown from 5,000 to 7,000 the past year.