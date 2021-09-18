Saturday, Sept. 18, 1971
If the Federal Communications Commission agrees with a Western Union plan, Keene residents will have to go to the Ellis Hotel at 109 Main St. to send a telegram. Western Union is seeking to close many of its offices around the country in favor of a centralized business center in each state.
Residents of Peterborough soon will receive a one-shot chance to have junk cars removed from their property. Public Works Superintendent John Isham has arranged for a private dealer to remove junk cars at no charge to the owner.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 1996
ROXBURY — The Monadnock Regional School Board’s struggle over its first official-ballot vote has become the political equivalent of trying to program the VCR. For months, the board has grappled with the logistics of a special-meeting vote Oct. 29 on whether to approve the money for a one-year teachers contract.
GREENFIELD — Elementary school students in the Conval Regional School District could be getting help from a social worker next year. School board members voted Tuesday to send to the district’s budget committee a request for $35,000 to pay for a full-time social worker.