Friday, Sept. 18, 1970
The 1970 property tax rate in Keene is $65.80 per $1,000 of assessed value. The rate was set yesterday in Concord at a meeting between the State Tax Commission and Keene’s Board of Assessors. It is $2.80 higher than the 1969 rate of $63.
In as much time as it took to call the roll, Keene City Council last night decided to put the proposed northeast interchange at June Street. By a vote of 14-0, the council concluded six months’ deliberation on interchange site selection and set the state highway department wheels in motion for completion of the bypass system by 1975.
Monday, Sept. 18, 1995
Fire damaged a building on Railroad Street in Keene Saturday afternoon, the latest in a string of arson fires that have plagued that section of the city.
FITZWILLIAM — A teenager with a nose for explosives turned in another cache of devices on Saturday afternoon, police said. The unidentified youth found a duffel bag full of a substance that resembles the powerful military plastic explosive C4. He also found several military-issue smoke grenades at the town’s recreation area and brought them to police.