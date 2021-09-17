Friday, Sept. 17, 1971
CONCORD — After years of unrelieved increases, the welfare rolls in New Hampshire showed their first drop last month. Welfare officials were unable to explain the decline in the number of people receiving public assistance.
SURRY — At least 20 Surry residents don’t think there ought to be a junkyard on Route 12A. The residents appeared at a public hearing earlier this week as selectmen considered the request of a Keene man to operate a junkyard next to his auto-body repair and used-car sales business.
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1996
The woman charged with endangering the welfare of her fetus by drinking was late for her date in Keene District Court this morning. Her lawyer told the judge she is suffering from morning sickness.
HINSDALE — Hinsdale selectmen have proposed two laws — to clean up unsightly junk in some yards and to keep bicyclists from slamming into pedestrians on Main Street.