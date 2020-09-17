Thursday, Sept. 17, 1970
This year, Keene’s property tax rate will be about $1.29 per $1,000 of assessed value higher because of state policies and tax exemptions. Over the next two years, state policies on review of the current reappraisal of the city’s taxable real estate will cost city government about $20,000 and people questioning their new valuations about $10,000.
SURRY — The corn blight reported by farmers out west has hit Surry. Denman and Howard Wilbur estimate the loss in their field in Surry Village to be 30 percent but the corn planted on Mine Ledge Road was not hit badly. They are harvesting the crop two weeks early to avoid further losses.
PETERBOROUGH — Vandalism which took place in the Peterborough Town Hall last Friday night during the first teen dance of the fall has prompted the selectmen to notify the town recreation committee that any further occurrences of that nature will result in refusing to grant use of the hall for an indefinite period. The upper Town hall, which was recently renovated at considerable cost to the town, was left “in an absolute mess,” according to the selectmen.
Sunday, Sept. 17, 1995
No newspaper published.