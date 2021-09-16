Thursday, Sept. 16, 1971
In the latest government attempt to put an east-west highway through Cheshire County, they’re going to have a fight on their hands. A preliminary round was fought Wednesday night as local residents voted 131-0 against a new continuous highway between Calais, Maine, and Albany, N.Y., which would pass through much of Cheshire County.
In a special session Wednesday, the Keene Housing Authority agreed to apply to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for 100 units of low-income housing, in addition to 150 units of housing for the elderly.
Monday, Sept. 16, 1996
Much of the nation is bracing for welfare reform with some apprehension. But in New Hampshire — and Keene, specifically — welfare reform is old hat. Last April, the city of Keene was among the first to establish the N.H. Employment Program which teaches skills to prospective job applicants.
Bretwood Golf Course managers spent the morning assessing the damage done by vandals during the weekend. Golf carts were driven over greens, ripping up the turf. And at least two golf carts were smashed into each other.