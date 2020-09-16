Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1970
HINSDALE — An ultimatum has been issued by officials of the Concel Paper Co. to 43 union employees who have been on strike since June 22. If they are not back on the job by Sept. 23, the workers will be replaced, according to resident plant manager Robert A. Tothe.
CONCORD — More than 20 percent of the school buses in New Hampshire initially flunked this year’s safety inspection. Frederick N. Clarke Jr., director of the state Division of Motor Vehicles, said “about 300” of the 1,400 buses were rejected as “not fit to be operated.”
Saturday, Sept. 16, 1995
Among the only signs of fall surer than changing leaves are the help-wanted signs springing up around the area. And the return of 5,000 students to Keene State College gives a significant boost to the local labor force.
Can’t get to confession this week? Just fire up your computer. Not only can people now attend cyber churches, they also can confess their sins on the Internet. Students at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh operate The Confession Booth, where a digital priest will read your confession and immediately suggest your penance.