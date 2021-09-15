Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1971
JAFFREY — Two Jaffrey youths were found in contempt of court Tuesday for failing to comply with the Jaffrey District Court dress code. Mark Stone, 18, and Larry Kersevich, 20, were ordered to serve 10-day terms in the house of corrections on consecutive weekends for appearing in court without jackets and ties.
$204,000 is a lot of money. But the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce feels if Keene spends that money on a downtown facelift, it could give the city the biggest shot in the arm it’s ever had.
Keene election officials hope they won’t be counting November votes until the early morning hours again, but they probably will be. Checklist supervisor Robert W. Heald said it’s too late this year to implement recommendations to speed up the vote count by buying voting machines. That will be left for 1972 city budget talks.
Sunday, Sept. 15, 1996
No newspaper published.