Tuesday, Sept. 15, 1970
Keene schools have passed the optimum enrollment figures and the problem of building new facilities for the students is immediate. These two conclusions were reached last night at the meeting of the Keene Board of Education. Enrollment in the city schools is now 4,876 students, 195 students above what is considered optimum capacity.
Keene’s Planning Board last night narrowly passed a recommendation to put the proposed northeast highway bypass interchange in the vicinity of June Street. By a 4-3 vote the board chose the June Street plan over an alternative proposal for construction of an interchange in the Gilsum Street area.
Friday, Sept. 15, 1995
SULLIVAN — A project that started 20 years ago — to build a new town hall — may be ready for voter approval by town meeting. Proponents of the building plan say the old town hall, the East Sullivan Community Hall — actually a renovated church — is outdated, cramped and a full two miles from the center of town.
TROY — By late next month, engineers expect to show Troy residents where Route 12 might be moved, in a rerouting away from Troy Village. Since 1993, Troy residents and state officials have been discussing the possibility of moving Route 12 away from the village, instead of widening and improving the existing road.