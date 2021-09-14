Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1971
ATTICA, N.Y. — The death toll in the Attica Correctional Facility riot — the nation’s bloodiest prison revolt in modern times — rose to 40 today when guards found the bodies of two more prisoners. Prison officials said six other missing convicts may be dead in the maze of tunnels beneath the 54-acre prison.
The dream of a Winchester Street industrial park is apparently dead. Test borings, paid for with nearly $6,000 in city funds, showed the land proposed for industry is of such poor quality no industry would buy it.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 1996
WASHINGTON — The Clinton administration said Friday that it will send 5,000 U.S. Army troops to Kuwait and 18 F-16C fighters to Saudi Arabia as part of a continuing military buildup in preparation for possible expanded attacks against Iraq.
Nine volunteers are cycling to fight crime in Keene. The Keene Crime Watch Bike Patrol works with the city’s police department, keeping a lookout for suspicious activities and people, and anyone with injuries.