Monday, Sept. 14, 1970
JAFFREY — The question of regulations governing mobile homes has surfaced for a third time this year in a Cheshire County town. Jaffrey residents will consider their Planning Board’s proposed mobile home regulations Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES — John I. Harrigan’s perfect driving record stretches back to the turn of the century and his advice to motorists who want to avoid accidents is simple: “Stay out of the way of all the nuts on the road who are in a big hurry.” Harrigan, 85, retired Los Angeles auto dealer, says he has followed that advice for seven decades and he never has had an accident or a traffic citation.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 1995
A city council committee says the city government should set aside $5,000 to help build a network of bike paths to Keene. On Wednesday, the planning, lands and licenses committee unanimously recommended setting aside the money in the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 1996.
BOSTON — When it comes to good health, thinner is better. Just how thin? Positively willowy, it seems. A study in New England Journal of Medicine concludes the average middle-aged woman weighs too much for her own good. The latest research finds that anything over a svelte 119 pounds is hazardous excess baggage for someone who is 5-foot-5.