Monday, Sept. 13, 1971
HINSDALE — Citizens of this horse-racing town will decide at special town meeting Sept. 25 whether they want dog racing, as well.
CONCORD — School’s open, but this year the kids aren’t the only ones who will receive report cards. Schools will also be graded this year for the first time by the state Department of Education, and the grades will be sent home to the public.
Friday, Sept. 13, 1996
MARLOW — PC Connection Inc., a $300 million per year mail-order computer business founded by two entrepreneurs in this small town 15 years ago, will close down operations in Marlow entirely and phase out operations at one of the two offices it operates in Keene. PC Connection plans to expand its Milford office, transferring employees there.
SWANZEY CENTER — Student surveys conducted in the Monadnock Regional School District show that, almost across the board, 4th, 8th and 12th graders have less self-esteem, integrity and persistence than earlier classes reported.