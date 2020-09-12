Saturday, Sept. 12, 1970
There’s an old Army joke about not having any more requisition forms for requisition forms. But Keene’s city government isn’t laughing about paperwork, red tape and bureaucracy which are costing the city’s taxpayers money.
The Washington, D.C. Office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) yesterday signed a contract to finance the construction of 67 units of low-income housing in Keene. The federal commitment for $1,650,069 came 10 months after HUD, in a record time of two weeks, granted tentative approval of the project and exactly two months after the Keene Housing Authority signed the contract in New York.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 1995
Nature’s finest air show is just starting: the annual migration of hawks. Thousands of hawks migrate this month from the North to their wintering grounds in the southern United States, Mexico, Central America and South America.
DUBLIN — The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a warmer-than-normal winter with rain and snow from November to April in New England. Summer? Warm to hot, with some rainfall. But don’t count on local farmers to follow those vague predictions — most said they’ll stick to the Weather Channel.