Saturday, Sept. 11, 1971
The possibility that the School Street extension might not be built this year has been reversed. After a meeting between state and city officials here Friday, the extension between Gilbo Avenue and Emerald Street now seems to be a probability for fall construction because of availability of state funds.
DURHAM — Concerning commuter air service to and from Keene, Allegheny Airlines doesn’t want to serve Keene. Mohawk Airlines serves Keene but doesn’t particularly like doing it. Delta Airlines is studying whether it wants to serve Keene. Executive Airlines is serving Keene but has threatened to reduce its service.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 1996
For most of Keene’s registered voters, Tuesday’s primary election held all the allure and excitement of a Pakistani film festival. Only about 20 percent cast ballots. “Honestly, I found no compelling reason to vote,” Matthew I. Barnes, a patron at Elm City Brewing Co., said Tuesday night.
WESTMINSTER, Vt. — Keene’s hazardous materials team was called in this morning to help contain a leak of anhydrous ammonia in a cold-storage unit for apples at Vermont Apple Orchard on Route 5. The gas, a form of ammonia, is deadly if inhaled but not explosive.