Friday, Sept. 11, 1970
WEST SWANZEY — A fire of “undetermined origin” swept through a warehouse at the Homestead Woolen Mill just before dawn this morning, destroying the two-story building and its contents. The fire is the third pre-dawn blaze in five months to level buildings owned by Sumner Brown of West Swanzey.
HINSDALE — The latest contract offer of Concel Paper Co., Inc., to its 43 striking union members has been unanimously rejected. The Ashuelot Valley local union members have been on strike since June 22, pressing for free Sundays, wage increases and a pension plan.
Monday, Sept. 11, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — Sunday afternoon’s wind-swept blue sky made it a postcard-perfect day for the 16th — and probably the last — Faire at The Common held by the Discalced Carmelite Friars. “It’s really sad this place is going to be sold,” said Charles Bacon of Jaffrey. Many at the Faire on Saturday said their greatest fear is seeing the rolling woods and fields torn up by developers.
WINDSOR, Vt. — Efforts to add stops on Vermont’s passenger rail line could mean dropping the only stop the train makes in New Hampshire. Business owners in Windsor and Randolph want the Vermonter train to make two additional stops in their towns, either by adding both or by adding one and switching the existing stop in Claremont (N.H.) over to Windsor.