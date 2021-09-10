Friday, Sept. 10, 1971
In Keene, the 25 employees of Pneumo Precision Products Inc. have been working a four-day, 40-hour work week since May. Twenty-four machinists in Markem Corp. have spent the last two years cramming 40 hours of work into just three days. The firms are the only ones in Keene, and two of the very few companies in the state, to participate in what has been called a “revolution in work and leisure.”
Nine boy scouts from the Monadnock District Daniel Webster Council have returned from Japan after participating in an international jamboree and withstanding Japan’s worst typhoon in 40 years. “The rain was coming down in sheets and so hard it went right through the tents. The winds were like a million fans being turned off and on,” said Christopher Ballas, 16, of Summer Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1996
LANGDON — Teenage suicide — every parent’s nightmare — is on the minds of many students in the Fall Mountain Regional School District. One-third of Fall Mountain students surveyed said they had thought seriously about killing themselves in the month before the question was asked.
PETERBOROUGH — Byte Publishing Inc.’s departure from Peterborough certainly will be painful for workers faced with moving to Lexington, Mass., or losing their jobs. McGraw-Hill Companies, owner of Byte, announced last week that it was moving the Peterborough landmark to Massachusetts, starting in January.