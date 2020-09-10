Thursday, Sept. 10, 1970
Classes start Friday at Keene State College and a record enrollment of more than 2,100 students is expected by college officials.
It’s true that a record-breaking number of people were accommodated at the 925 campsites in the 30 state parks this season. But, according to State Parks Director Russell B. Tobey, just as many people were turned away. Tobey said no totals are available yet on the number of people turned away.
Leaf Skeletonizers are now quite common on maple and oak trees in Cheshire County. The Maple Leaf Trumpet Skeletonizer is being spotted on several shade and forest maple trees. This pest will not usually cause severe damage to trees and therefore no control program is recommended.
Sunday, Sept. 10, 1995
No newspaper published.