Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1971
FITZWILLIAM — The local planning board, acting in response to public sentiment about the future of Laurel Lake, has petitioned the state to ban all motors on the lake.
Pedestrians are less likely to get run over in Keene than they are in most other cities of this size, according to the American Automobile Association. But, the AAA notes, walking in Keene would be even safer if the city had anti-jaywalking laws.
HENNIKER — After a 21-year absence, football has returned to New England College, with head coach Ron Rosenbleeth putting 26 players through pre-season training.
Sunday, Sept. 1, 1996
No newspaper published.