Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1970
CHARLESTOWN — Will Fall Mountain Regional High School be able to maintain football and soccer teams this year, or will one of the sports have to be dropped because of a scarcity of coaches? That was one of the questions facing the Fall Mountain Regional School Board at its meeting last night.
Has the idea of establishing a glass museum in Keene, which was proposed to the City Council several months ago, evaporated into thin air? Nothing could be further from the truth. As a matter of fact, the special committee appointed by Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. to look into the matter has been quietly gathering information which will eventually form the basis of recommendations to the Council.
Friday, Sept. 1, 1995
The number of Keene businesses willing to sell beer to a minor — albeit a minor working for the Keene Police Department — seems to be up. In a sting operation conducted Thursday afternoon, a 20-year-old male was able to buy beer from six Keene businesses, while 16 others refused. That’s up from past sting operations.
WALPOLE — On Thursday night, armed with a slide show, a state waste expert defended the septage-spreading permit granted to Walpole resident James P. Johnson. But 50 angry residents left the selectmen’s meeting with little satisfaction. Despite repeated promises, they insisted, the stench from the field remains — and they say their health remains in jeopardy.