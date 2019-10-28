Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1969
“It is with deep concern for the community that the Keene Board of Health is firmly opposed to the new city of Keene charter,” Dr. Thomas Lacey said yesterday. Lacey, board chairman, and Dr. E. Paul Fachada and E. George Roentsch, board members, met at Elliot Community Hospital to voice their unanimous opposition to a revised charter which will be offered to the voters in a Nov. 4 referendum.
CONCORD — New Hampshire’s Executive Council, dating back to Colonial times, would be abolished gradually under a Citizens Task Force subcommittee recommendation released today. The subcommittee on organization recommended gradual transfer of two of the council’s chief functions, expenditure authorizations and appointments, to other departments.
Friday, Oct. 28, 1994
The pleas of 9-year-old Emily Landis notwithstanding, a Keene City Council committee recommends that timber be cut at Robin Hood Park. Emily tugged at her gray and black hooded sweatshirt as she spoke Thursday night to the five-member public works, recreation and airport committee.
WASHINGTON — The economy surged ahead at a 3.4 percent annual rate in the third quarter in yet another indication that raising interest rates aren’t dampening consumer buying. The Commerce Department said today that most of the larger-than-expected expansion in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30 was due to accelerated consumer spending.