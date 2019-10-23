Thursday, Oct. 23, 1969
Snow ranging up to three inches was pushed off state highways in Division 7 yesterday and this morning trucks began spreading salt on region highways over a wide area. Another inch of snow fell early this morning. This year’s plowing operation came 18 days earlier than last year, according to William H. Philbrick, chief engineer of Division 7. He said although the storm was unexpected, the department was not caught off-guard, as plows had already been mounted on about half of the trucks.
CONCORD — New Hampshire’s 224 towns need a state agency to assist them in the performance of their duties, a Citizens Task Force report recommended today. The subcommittee on towns said a department of community affairs would provide the towns with the assistance they need to function.
Sunday, Oct. 23, 1994
No paper published.