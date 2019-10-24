Friday, Oct. 24, 1969
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Corporation’s $120 million Vernon plant is scheduled to begin regular operations one year from now. But Vermont Yankee and Atomic Energy Commission officials are still trying to convince area residents and state officials that there will be no danger.
Room rates at Elliot Community Hospital have increased $5 above the rates set this time last year. Robert K. Wood, hospital administrator, said the raise was due to increasing wages and other expenses. A private room for one day as of Nov. 1 will cost $47 to $51. A semi-private room will cost $44 to $46 and nursery rates range from $25 to $28. The intensive care unit rate has been increased by $8 to $65.
Monday, Oct. 24, 1994
The line of people winds right out the door of the Best Western Sovereign Hotel. The wannabe actors are excited, quick to laugh. Some are area students, some are professionals in their 50s. Each is here to become a star, or at least see one. Everyone wants to be an extra in the movie “Jumanji,” starring Robin Williams. “I feel silly,” giggles Ellen Moynihan, an adjunct professor of English at Keene State College. “Well, big doings in Keene.”
WINCHESTER — “Here, Thayer, and Everywhere,” Thayer High’s interactive television program has attracted national attention, but students in Tom McGuire’s networking class say publicity is needed inside the school walls, too.