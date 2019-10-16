Thursday, Oct. 16, 1969
Church bells tolled as masses of peace marchers, mostly young people, filled Central Square yesterday. Estimates of the crowd ranged from 650 to 2,000. A spokesman for the Keene Police Department said officers had no trouble and “everything was very good.” Alex G. Foldeak, director of parks and recreation, said he made a systematic count and came up with between 1,800 and 2,000 people. Police estimates ranged from 650 to 700.
HANOVER — Dartmouth College will conduct an investigation with “appropriate judicial review” into the forced cancellation of a speech by a Nobel Prize-winning physicist on inherited racial differences. A group of Dartmouth students, including about 40 blacks, forced the National Academy of Sciences to cancel the speech by William Shockley of Stanford University. The students started clapping when Shockley began his speech, preventing its delivery from being heard.
Sunday, Oct. 16, 1994
No paper published.