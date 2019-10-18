Saturday, Oct. 18, 1969
CONCORD — In 1968, more than $250,000 was received by New Hampshire towns and cities to property taxes paid on motor vehicles. But some officials feel that loopholes in the law allowed even more than that to be avoided — legally — by smart boat owners. And buried deep in its mammoth report, which included broad-base tax recommendations, was a proposal to close some of these loopholes.
A resolution asking the state Highway Department for two interchanges off the northern leg of the Keene bypass system was passed unanimously by the City Council Thursday. The resolution called on the state to build entrance and exit ramps at both Court and Washington streets.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1994
If U.S. Rep. Dick Swett and challenger Charles F. Bass haven’t defined themselves by now, they’d better hurry. Three weeks before the election, the two leading candidates in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District continue to mold how they want to be perceived, hoping they’ll hit the perfect mix of politician and pragmatist that will win the most votes.
As the economy improves, so do the fortunes of CFX Corp., the Keene-based parent of CFX Bank and CFX Mortgage Inc. Lending is up, and bad loans are being worked off. But for a one-time tax rule change that inflated last year’s numbers, the company says its profits are on the rise.