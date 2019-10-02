Thursday, Oct. 2, 1969
Atty. Ralph Nader, who has assumed the role of public advocate in fields ranging from auto safety to consumer affairs, will speak at Keene State College Wednesday. Nader’s appearance, sponsored by the KSC Concert and Lecturer Committee, costs $1 for adults and will be held at the multi-purpose room of the Young Student Center. His speech is titled “Consumer Problems and Corporate Responsibilities.”
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — The sharpest earthquake to hit northern California in eight years injured 15 persons and caused damage Wednesday night estimated in thousands of dollars. The major temblors were recorded at 9:56 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. and were centered near Santa Rosa, about 50 miles north of San Francisco.
Sunday, Oct. 2, 1994
No paper published.