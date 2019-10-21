Tuesday, Oct. 21, 1969
An order issued by Cheshire County Superior Court yesterday reinstated seven Monadnock Regional High School students suspended for attending Vietnam Moratorium Day observances. The court granted an injunction barring Ralph J. Parker, the vice principal who issued the suspension order, and the Monadnock Regional School District from continuing the suspension of the students.
A center designed to serve the special needs of special education throughout New Hampshire has been established at Keene State College, it was announced today. Russell F. Batchelor Jr., newly named director of the Special Education Materials and Instructional Center, said it is the first-ever established in the state to serve New Hampshire alone.
Friday, Oct. 21, 1994
Five city workers could lose their jobs now that the Keene City Council has hired a company to run the recycling center. In a tense, 7-6 vote Thursday night, the council bypassed its department of public works and hired Cheshire Sanitation Inc. of Westmoreland to run the new, $2 million recycling center off Route 12.
SWANZEY — Congressional candidate Charles F. Bass made a promise Thursday night to a group of Swanzey residents opposed to clear-cutting trees at Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Swanzey. “I can’t promise you any more than Dick Swett that I will attempt to help, but I can promise you you’ll hear from me on this issue again,” Bass said. Swanzey Selectman Bonnie J. Tolman told Bass the board met with Swett to discuss the project “and we’ve never heard from him again. He sold us out.”