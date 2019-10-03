Friday, Oct. 3, 1969
The first official step toward rectifying the confused state of leased spaces in the municipal off-street parking lots in Keene was taken last night by the city council. An ordinance which would pinpoint the responsibility for each phase of parking lot operations was introduced by Nancy E. Baybutt.
Monday, Oct. 3, 1994
U.S. Rep. Dick Swett and Republican challenger Charles F. Bass agree that Swett’s Congressional record has been distorted — and each blamed the other. Swett, who lives in Bow, says Bass lied about his record; Bass, who lives in Peterborough, says Swett is misstating his own record to avoid being linked to President Clinton.