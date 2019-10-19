Sunday, Oct. 19, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1994
The idea: change how Keene High School students are taught, and their attitudes about learning will change, as well. That’s why two Keene teachers want to lengthen class time, reduce the number of periods each day and eliminate study periods. William Bobrowsky, a science teacher, and James Hanson, who teaches math, say other New England high schools are having success with longer-than-usual class periods.
On an average day, 25,000 vehicles travel Keene’s West Street. That’s more than Routes 9, 12 and 101, and probably more than any other road in Cheshire County, according to Peter C. Ryner, planning director. It’s forcing city government officials to look at new ways to handle the traffic volume: either establish a 16-foot-wide center turn lane or build a median strip to prevent cross-over traffic.