Sunday, Oct. 26, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 1994
Keene City Clerk Patricia A. Little emerged from city hall the morning after the 1992 presidential election and saw the sunrise. This year, Little hopes to make it home in time to watch “The Late Show with David Letterman.” She’s placing those hopes on five machines — not much larger than laptop computers — the city bought this year to count election day votes. The optical scanners will count the votes, sort the ballots and print the results.
William F. Lynch added the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Award to title of mayor Tuesday night at Keene State College. Lynch received the award at the chamber’s annual dinner. More than 400 representatives from 78 area businesses and their guests were present in Spaulding Gymnasium.