Wednesday, Oct. 22, 1969
A third committee of the Keene City Council has recommended that the city accept the former Tilden School as a neighborhood recreation center. The building at School and Leverett streets has not been used for school since the end of the 1967-68 academic year and the school system is willing to deed the property to the city.
CONCORD — A complete overhaul of the state’s educational administration has been called for by a Citizens Task Force subcommittee. Among the major proposals: abolition of local school districts and their consolidation into between 30 and 50 larger districts; adoption of a teacher negotiation law; complete revision of the State Board of Education to make it larger.
Saturday, Oct. 22, 1994
The producers of “Jumanji,” parts of which will be filmed in Keene and Swanzey next month, are looking at a few hundred people to star as extras. The film stars Robin Williams. “I want to look at a couple thousand people just to pick a few hundred,” said Marshall Peck, the local casting director for Tri-Star pictures. A few extras may get small speaking parts, he said.
LOS ANGELES — Burt Lancaster, who rolled in the crashing surf with Deborah Kerr in “From Here to Eternity,” preached hellfire and damnation in “Elmer Gantry” and did hard time in “The Birdman of Alcatraz,” is dead at 80. The Oscar-winning leading man died of a heart attack in his home.