Thursday, Oct. 30, 1969
PETERBOROUGH — Two Boston and Maine Railroad freight cars crashed through downtown Peterborough last night after coasting downhill from Jaffrey seven miles away. Freight conductor Thomas J. Walsh of Newton, Mass., who suffered a knee injury, clung to one of the runaway cars the whole trip but was unable to reach the brake. The boxcar on which Walsh had his wild ride jumped the track in Peterborough, crashed into a warehouse on Main Street and crossed the street. Before it stopped, it sheared off a utility pole and crunched like an accordion three cars parked in front of the superintendent of school's office.
A plan to double the size of the Tanglewood Estates trailer park off Maple Avenue was approved yesterday by the Keene Planning Board. The board met at the park to view the land involved in the proposed 157-space lot covering about 35 acres. On a 4-2 vote, they recommended approval of the plans. The park has 161 mobile home spaces now.
Sunday, Oct. 30, 1994
No paper published.