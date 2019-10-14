Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1969
At least one local business will join in observance of Wednesday’s Vietnam Moratorium. Paul A. Crane, president of Roberts-Hart Inc., said a “very substantial majority” of employees in the shoe manufacturing firm voted to take Oct. 15 off and make up the day on Nov. 11, Veterans’ Day.
CONCORD — A citizens task force subcommittee today recommended New Hampshire adopt personal and corporate income taxes and a sales tax as necessary to meet the rising costs of state services. The recommendations to Gov. Walter Peterson’s Task Force Study on state government confirmed a published report Saturday that the committee would urge implementation of so-called broad based taxes.
Friday, Oct. 14, 1994
Board up the store windows. Clear the streets. There’s gonna be a shooting. Hollywood is bringing in a big gun to Keene to get the job done. Just for laughs, funnyman Robin Williams will be here in November for three days. He’s starring in a way-out movie about jungle animals that roar to life from a board game, called “Jumanji.”
For the second time in two years, workers at Kingsbury Corp. in Keene will vote on joining a union. This time, workers are being courted by the United Auto Workers. In 1992, Kingsbury employees voted 249-78 against joining Manchester Local 2320 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.