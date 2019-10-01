Wednesday, Oct. 1, 1969
RINDGE — Symbolizing a new span of friendship between the two nations, German officials of the Federal Republic of Germany will present to the Cathedral of the Pines a 600-year-old stone from an ancient bridge over the Moselle River in Koblenz destroyed with 80 percent of the city by Allied bombing in World War II. Presentation of the stone will be made by Lord Mayor of Koblenz, Willi Werner Macke, who is making a special trip from Germany for the occasion.
CONCORD — New Hampshire’s special educational programs for handicapped children reach only one of every 10 who need help, it was reported today by a subcommittee of Gov. Walter Peterson’s Citizens Task Force.
Saturday, Oct. 1, 1994
The Greek government is apparently readying the ship Christian for a new auction after concluding that the intended sale of the Onassis yacht to a former Keene man isn’t going to happen. Meanwhile, the government is reportedly considering suing the man, Alexander Blastos, for not following through on a promise to buy the boat.
Port-au-Prince will be “blanketed with soldiers” in a U.S. effort to hold down Haitian violence, Defense Secretary William Perry said Friday. He predicted a “turbulent weekend” and unrest continuing as long as two weeks.