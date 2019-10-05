Sunday, Oct. 5, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday,
Oct. 5, 1994
CONCORD — The good news of a $12 million state budget surplus was overshadowed this week by estimates that New Hampshire may lose up to $181 million in federal Medicaid revenue in the next two years. Although it hopes to do better, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services can guarantee that the state will receive only $79 million in federal Medicaid money during the next two-year budget period.
Keene High’s Erik Saunders has spent more than one-fourth of his life chasing John Mortimer of Londonderry. They race in Keene, in Londonderry, in Manchester, New York, Alabama, San Diego, wherever their running shoes take them. They race as teammates, as foes — as friends — through rugged rock-strewn woods of a hilly cross country course or the rubberized artificial surface of a flat track. Along with Pinkerton’s Matt Downin, they are in a rarefied running zone of their own.