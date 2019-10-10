Friday, Oct. 10, 1969
It doesn’t look a bit like an old shower room now, but that’s how the concept of a new student union began at Keene State College more than 20 years ago. Today, the Lloyd P. Young Student Union on the KSC campus is a large, impressive, multi-story building which houses a huge all-purpose room, student lounges, meeting rooms, recreation and television facilities and offices.
CONCORD — New Hampshire should use tax concessions to protect the state’s reserve of farm lands against rapid development and urban sprawl, a report to Gov. Walter Peterson’s Task Force on State Government said today. It recommended putting the open spaces amendment into effect to slow the conversion of far lands into subdivisions and shopping plazas.
Monday, Oct. 10, 1994
Ask schoolteachers what kind of world the class of 2000 faces and they’ll throw up their hands. Electric cars, a global economy, the information superhighway — stuff of 1960 science fiction — are already here. Who knows what rapidly-changing technology will put on the cutting edge in the next 5½ years.
Keene police didn’t need the voluntary permission they had obtained to search Keene State College’s fraternities during this weekend’s homecoming. Although there were 31 alcohol-related arrests, none was inside a fraternity house, said Keene police, who praised fraternity members’ cooperation.