Saturday, Oct. 25, 1969
There was more frost on the pumpkin yesterday than on any previous Oct. 24 in the history of Keene’s weather records. The temperature dropped to an official reading of 13 degrees early Friday. Merton T. Goodrich, cooperative weather observer, said the reading was the lowest record for Oct. 24 in the 84 years that temperature records have been kept in Keene.
CONCORD — The possibility of New Hampshire getting either a sales or an income tax in the special 1970 legislative session is unlikely, despite strong pressure to change the state’s revenue structure, it was learned Friday. Postponement of the decision will assure New Hampshire’s status as the only state in the nation with neither a sales or income tax at least into 1971.
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 1994
Parliamentary procedure has apparently killed off any chance of reviving a proposal to have the Keene Public Works Department run the city’s recycling center. The Keene City Council voted last Thursday to hire Cheshire Sanitation Inc. of Westmoreland to run the new $2 million recycling center off Route 12, provided the final form of the contract gets council approval.
It’s been at least 20 years since the N.H. Executive Council last met in Keene. That’s back when Walter Peterson was governor. On Wednesday, council members and the current governor, Stephen E. Merrill, return to the city for one of their twice-monthly meetings. Why so long? “It’s not because I haven’t asked,” said Bernard A. Streeter Jr., district five executive councilor. “Different governors have different reactions about meeting in Keene.”